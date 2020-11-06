EasyJet Planning to Run 20% of Flight Capacity Until Year End Amid New Lockdowns - Reports

UK low-cost airline EasyJet announced on Friday that it would scale back its already reduced flying schedule from 25 percent to 20 percent until at least the end of 2020 amid new coronavirus-related lockdowns in England, Germany and France, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) UK low-cost airline EasyJet announced on Friday that it would scale back its already reduced flying schedule from 25 percent to 20 percent until at least the end of 2020 amid new coronavirus-related lockdowns in England, Germany and France, media reported.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, the airline, whose finances are under pressure due to the crisis in the aviation industry, raised $170 million from a further sale and leaseback deal of its aircraft. Last week, Easyjet agreed to sell and lease back 11 aircraft with two counterparties.

"We remain focused on cash generative flying over the winter season in order to minimise losses during the first half and retain the flexibility to ramp capacity back up quickly when we see demand return," the company said as quoted by the broadcaster.

On Thursday, England entered a four-week strict lockdown in an attempt to tackle the current surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. France was put into another national lockdown on October 30, which is expected to last until at least December 1.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced last week that the country would introduce a month-long partial lockdown amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The global airline industry has been one of the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as most countries were forced to shut their borders and ground flights to curb the spread of the disease.