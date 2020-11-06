UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EasyJet Planning To Run 20% Of Flight Capacity Until Year End Amid New Lockdowns - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 04:16 PM

EasyJet Planning to Run 20% of Flight Capacity Until Year End Amid New Lockdowns - Reports

UK low-cost airline EasyJet announced on Friday that it would scale back its already reduced flying schedule from 25 percent to 20 percent until at least the end of 2020 amid new coronavirus-related lockdowns in England, Germany and France, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) UK low-cost airline EasyJet announced on Friday that it would scale back its already reduced flying schedule from 25 percent to 20 percent until at least the end of 2020 amid new coronavirus-related lockdowns in England, Germany and France, media reported.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, the airline, whose finances are under pressure due to the crisis in the aviation industry, raised $170 million from a further sale and leaseback deal of its aircraft. Last week, Easyjet agreed to sell and lease back 11 aircraft with two counterparties.

"We remain focused on cash generative flying over the winter season in order to minimise losses during the first half and retain the flexibility to ramp capacity back up quickly when we see demand return," the company said as quoted by the broadcaster.

On Thursday, England entered a four-week strict lockdown in an attempt to tackle the current surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. France was put into another national lockdown on October 30, which is expected to last until at least December 1.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced last week that the country would introduce a month-long partial lockdown amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The global airline industry has been one of the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as most countries were forced to shut their borders and ground flights to curb the spread of the disease.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

France Company Germany Sale United Kingdom Angela Merkel October December 2020 Media From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Opposition united to protect personal interests: M ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO Khyber launches nighttime operation on power ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan launches free healthcare services pr ..

5 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's Main Opposition Candidate Omurbek Bab ..

5 minutes ago

Leaders of Ukraine, France Discuss Situation in Do ..

5 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya to Address Lawmakers From Nordic, Ba ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.