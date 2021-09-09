EasyJet rejects takeover approach, to raise $1.6 bn

British no-frills airline EasyJet on Thursday revealed it had rejected an unsolicited takeover approach from an unnamed suitor and unveiled plans to boost its finances battered by pandemic fallout

LONDON, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :British no-frills airline EasyJet on Thursday revealed it had rejected an unsolicited takeover approach from an unnamed suitor and unveiled plans to boost its finances battered by pandemic fallout.

EasyJet said in a statement that the bid had undervalued the group, adding that the suitor was no longer considering an offer and that the airline would now sell new shares to raise around �1.2 billion ($1.6 billion, 1.4 billion Euros).