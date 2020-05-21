UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EasyJet Says To Resume Flying On June 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:29 PM

EasyJet says to resume flying on June 15

British airline EasyJet on Thursday said it would return to the skies on June 15, with "a small number of flights", after grounding its entire fleet because of the coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :British airline EasyJet on Thursday said it would return to the skies on June 15, with "a small number of flights", after grounding its entire fleet because of the coronavirus.

"A small number of flights will restart on routes where we believe there is sufficient customer demand to support profitable flying," the no-frills carrier said in a statement.

"The initial schedule will comprise mainly domestic flying in the UK and France. Further routes will be announced over the coming weeks as customer demand increases and lockdown measures across Europe are relaxed," it added.

EasyJet had grounded its entire fleet at the end of March.

On resumption of flights, the airline's customers and crew will be required to wear masks, while EasyJet will carry out "enhanced cleaning and disinfection of" its planes.

Disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser will be available onboard but there will be no food service.

"I am really pleased that we will be returning to flying in the middle of June," EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren added in the statement.

"These are small and carefully planned steps that we are taking to gradually resume operations."EasyJet's Irish rival Ryanair recently said it would restore 40 percent of its flights from July.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK Europe France Ireland March June July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates set to fly UAE-based Pakistanis from Isla ..

2 minutes ago

Transporters agree to resume service after success ..

11 minutes ago

NBA to issue guidelines around June 1 on recalling ..

1 minute ago

Iraq Intelligence Says Qardash Was in Charge of Ma ..

2 minutes ago

MWM completes ration distribution among 1000 targe ..

2 minutes ago

22 killed as 'super cyclone' ravages Bangladesh, I ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.