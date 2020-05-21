EasyJet says to resume flying on June 15

(@FahadShabbir)

British airline EasyJet on Thursday said it would return to the skies on June 15, with "a small number of flights", after grounding its entire fleet because of the coronavirus

"A small number of flights will restart on routes where we believe there is sufficient customer demand to support profitable flying," the no-frills carrier said in a statement.

"The initial schedule will comprise mainly domestic flying in the UK and France. Further routes will be announced over the coming weeks as customer demand increases and lockdown measures across Europe are relaxed," it added.

EasyJet had grounded its entire fleet at the end of March.

On resumption of flights, the airline's customers and crew will be required to wear masks, while EasyJet will carry out "enhanced cleaning and disinfection of" its planes.

Disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser will be available onboard but there will be no food service.

"I am really pleased that we will be returning to flying in the middle of June," EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren added in the statement.

"These are small and carefully planned steps that we are taking to gradually resume operations."EasyJet's Irish rival Ryanair recently said it would restore 40 percent of its flights from July.