EBM Continues Its Support For The Young Leaders Conference, Eighteen Years In A Row

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:52 PM

EBM Continues its Support for the Young Leaders Conference, Eighteen Years in a Row

Pakistan’s pioneering company in the branded biscuits industry, EBM has once again stepped up with its sponsorship for this year's 18th Young Leaders Conference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019) Pakistan’s pioneering company in the branded biscuits industry, EBM has once again stepped up with its sponsorship for this year's 18th Young Leaders Conference.

EBM has remained a founding partner of the School of Leadership for the YLC since 2002 and has been staunchly supporting its endeavours each year. The 18th YLC will be a 6-day conference that will commence in Lahore on the first of July and continue on until the 4th, before shifting to Chand Bagh in Muridke for the last two days.

The theme for this year’s YLC is to ‘Amplify’. The agenda of the conference is to help the youth of our beloved country overcome the hurdles barring their way, transcend all limits and reach their maximum potential, to lead a meaningful life.

Talking about EBM’s stance in the YLC, Shahzain Munir, Director EBM, commented, “It is the need of the hour to engage the youth of our country into something much more productive and industrious.

The advantage they get through this forum is to gain insight from the experiences of various industry’s giants and find a way to be inspired and pave their way towards success. EBM has been a proud supporter of the School of Leadership’s initiative and we hope to see a positive revolutionary change in eager young individuals as a result of this conference.” The Young Leaders Conference aims to educate and involve the youth in healthy discussion for the free flow of ideas and for them to receive valuable knowledge from experienced leaders who are serving our nation.

EBM has persistently been committed to offer its support in order to cultivate our people through education and awareness campaigns. It firmly believes that youth empowerment is the most crucial step towards the progress of a nation, and it has frequently supported many such youth programs in the past as well.

