Open Menu

EBRD Official Says Egypt's Green Transition On Right Track

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 07:57 PM

EBRD official says Egypt's green transition on right track

Gypt is on the right track towards a green and sustainable energy transition, Egypt's official MENA news agency on Friday quoted an official from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as saying

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ):Egypt is on the right track towards a green and sustainable energy transition, Egypt's official MENA news agency on Friday quoted an official from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as saying.

Maya Hennerkes, EBRD director for green financial systems, praised the country's Nexus of Water, Food and Energy Program (NWFE) which aims to promote eco-friendly projects related to the National Climate Change Strategy 2050 and to enhance Egypt's Vision 2030.

Hennerkes said that Egypt has replaced old power stations with a total capacity of five gigawatts with renewable energy resources, making it one of the promising countries that has the ability to make this transition.

Being Egypt's leading partner on the NWFE, EBRD will provide 1.

3 billion euros (1.45 billion U.S. dollars) to finance projects of transition to green and renewable energy in the coming five years, said the institution's Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean region Heike Harmgart earlier.

The partnership agreement, in November 2022, on the program's implementation was signed between the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of International Cooperation and an EBRD-led group of development partners.

Egypt is a founding member of the EBRD. The lending institution has invested more than 9.8 billion euros in 152 projects across Egypt since the start of its operations in the country in 2012, according to the report.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Water Egypt Bank November From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

1 hour ago
 Hungary's Orban Believes US, China Heading for Con ..

Hungary's Orban Believes US, China Heading for Conflict, Unsure It Can Be Avoide ..

8 seconds ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

1 hour ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

2 hours ago
 China Construction Bank increases loan support for ..

China Construction Bank increases loan support for manufacturing

10 seconds ago
 SECP and PTA foster collaboration for a safer digi ..

SECP and PTA foster collaboration for a safer digital ecosystem

11 seconds ago
Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in northern ..

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in northern West Bank: medics

13 seconds ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

3 hours ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

3 hours ago
 Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

4 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business