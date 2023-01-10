UrduPoint.com

EBRD Provides Largest-ever Financing For Electric Vehicle Charging, Distributed Generation To Trkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 07:16 PM

EBRD provides largest-ever financing for electric vehicle charging, distributed generation to Trkiye

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed its largest-ever financing for electric vehicle charging and distributed electricity generation with Trkiye's Enerjisa Energy, totaling 2 billion Turkish liras ($110 million equivalent)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed its largest-ever financing for electric vehicle charging and distributed electricity generation with Trkiye's Enerjisa Energy, totaling 2 billion Turkish liras ($110 million equivalent).

The loan was signed by the EBRD's Managing Director for Sustainable Infrastructure Group, Nandita Parshad, and Enerjisa Energy's CEO, Murat Pinar, on Monday at the EBRD's London headquarters.

"This is the largest-ever financing for electric vehicle charging and distributed generation that the EBRD has done anywhere in the world and thus it is very groundbreaking for us," Parshad told Anadolu Agency after the signing.

She said while the financing is very significant in terms of its size but it is even more important as it supports the greening of transportation � a relatively new but what is going to be very essential sector in the future.

The EBRD, Parshad said, has financed different renewable and clean energy projects in T�rkiye but financing for electric vehicle charging is pushing the bank's operations to the next level.

"In a year, we tend to finance �1.5 billion equivalent in T�rkiye and this $110 million is about 8% of what we do in a country in a year in just one transaction. We will learn a lot from this project's process," she stated.

Enerjisa Energy CEO Pinar said the renewable energy capacity growth worldwide in the next five years is set to be equal to the growth achieved in the past 20 years.

"T�rkiye is expected to increase its renewable capacity about 65% in the next five years. The electric vehicle pool in T�rkiye is anticipated to reach at least 2 million in 2030, similar to the global trend in electric vehicle market. While leading this rapid transformation, it is of great significance to promptly carry out sustainable and efficient investments that prioritize technology," he said.

"Thus, we will increase our investments that enables us to offer solutions to our customers with renewable resources, expand the electric vehicle charging infrastructure and upgrade our electricity distribution network with more efficient and technological equipment as well as smart grid practices thanks to the financing we are supplied via this agreement with the EBRD," Pinar said.

Parshad said reaching net zero emissions, which a significant number of countries has committed to, needs increasing electrification and greening of the sources of electricity.

"Every country is going to have to double and triple the amount of electricity that it generates if they are going to decarbonize their economies. Looking at a market as big as T�rkiye and the energy transition that T�rkiye needs to make, that electrification needs to be happening today," she said, adding that this is a growth business and that electric vehicle infrastructure needs to be put in place first before people start buying electric cars.

"So it is an essential prerequisite for decarbonizing transport," Parshad underlined.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World Technology Electricity Business Vehicle Bank London Market From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Youth to understand importance of social media, sh ..

Youth to understand importance of social media, share authentic content: DC Abbo ..

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Pledges New Sanctions Against ..

European Commission Pledges New Sanctions Against Belarus Over Part in Ukrainian ..

3 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasi ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to remove Shujaat Azeem's nam ..

Supreme Court orders to remove Shujaat Azeem's name from PIA's privatization cas ..

3 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO Increased Presence in Finlan ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO Increased Presence in Finland, Sweden

3 minutes ago
 Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Bela ..

Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Belarus - Prime Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.