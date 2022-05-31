EC President von der Leyen Says EU to Cut Oil Imports From Russia 90% by End of 2022

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU, after reaching an agreement on a partial ban on Russian oil, will cut oil imports from Russia by 90 percent by the end of 2022.

"I welcome the #EUCO agreement tonight on oil sanctions against Russia.

This will effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Earlier, European Council President Charles Michel said EU leaders, on the first day of the summit in Brussels, agreed on a partial ban on oil imports from Russia.