EC Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Contacts On Gas Issues - Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:43 PM
The European Commission welcomes the recent bilateral contacts between Russia and Ukraine on gas transit and supply, and remains in close contact with both sides, an EC spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday
According to the official, the next trilateral Russia-Ukraine-EU meeting at the ministerial level is still expected in December, as the contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU countries ends this year.