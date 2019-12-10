UrduPoint.com
EC Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Contacts On Gas Issues - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:43 PM

EC Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Contacts on Gas Issues - Spokesman

The European Commission welcomes the recent bilateral contacts between Russia and Ukraine on gas transit and supply, and remains in close contact with both sides, an EC spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The European Commission welcomes the recent bilateral contacts between Russia and Ukraine on gas transit and supply, and remains in close contact with both sides, an EC spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the official, the next trilateral Russia-Ukraine-EU meeting at the ministerial level is still expected in December, as the contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the EU countries ends this year.

