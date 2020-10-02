UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB Asks Citizens To Weigh In On Digital Euro

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:35 PM

ECB asks citizens to weigh in on digital euro

The European Central bank "should be prepared" to possibly launch a digital currency, president Christine Lagarde said Friday, adding that the public will be asked to weigh in on the issue

Frankfurt am Main, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ):The European Central bank "should be prepared" to possibly launch a digital currency, president Christine Lagarde said Friday, adding that the public will be asked to weigh in on the issue.

The Frankfurt institution will carry out a series of experiments with a digital euro over the next six months and launch a three-month public consultation from October 12.

A decision on whether to move ahead with a virtual currency project is expected around mid-2021, the ECB said.

"Our role is to secure trust in money... We should be prepared to issue a digital euro, should the need arise," Lagarde said in a statement.

This digital currency would "complement cash, not replace it", the statement added.

The move comes as consumers increasingly pivot towards cashless payments, and the ECB is wary of falling behind so-called cryptocurrencies issued by private players like Bitcoin and Facebook's yet-to-be-launched Libra.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Facebook Bank Bitcoin Frankfurt Euro Cryptocurrency Money October From

Recent Stories

Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri questions his expulsion from ..

19 minutes ago

TECNO’s Third Quarter Sales for 2020 Hit Success ..

19 minutes ago

National T20 Cup 2nd XI: Punjab by Northern by 7 w ..

2 minutes ago

Progress towards gender equality under threat: UN ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Sends Letter to Trump, Wishes Him Speedy Rec ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Wishes Trump, First Lady Speedy ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.