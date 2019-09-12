UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB Cuts Deposit Rate, Holds Two Other Key Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

ECB cuts deposit rate, holds two other key rates

The ECB on Thursday pushed its deposit interest rate further into negative territory, the bank's spokeswoman said, an economy-bolstering move that had been highly anticipated by financial markets

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019):The ECB on Thursday pushed its deposit interest rate further into negative territory, the bank's spokeswoman said, an economy-bolstering move that had been highly anticipated by financial markets.

The Frankfurt-based institution held the rate on its main refinancingoperations at zero, on its marginal lending facility at 0.25 percent butlowered its deposit facility rate by10 basis points to -0.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Market

Recent Stories

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 591.78 poi ..

12 seconds ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

6 minutes ago

European Central Bank sees further rate cuts, drop ..

14 seconds ago

ECB to restart huge stimulus programme from Nov 1

21 seconds ago

50 killed in train derailment in southeast DR Cong ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Parliament Invites Facebook, Google to Set ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.