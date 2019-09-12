ECB cuts deposit rate, holds two other key rates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019):The ECB on Thursday pushed its deposit interest rate further into negative territory, the bank's spokeswoman said, an economy-bolstering move that had been highly anticipated by financial markets.

The Frankfurt-based institution held the rate on its main refinancingoperations at zero, on its marginal lending facility at 0.25 percent butlowered its deposit facility rate by10 basis points to -0.5 percent.