UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB Eases Bank Capital Rules Further In Face Of Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:08 PM

ECB eases bank capital rules further in face of pandemic

The European Central Bank said Thursday it was granting a further temporary relief to big banks to help them cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, easing requirements on the capital they are required to hold until mid-2021

Frankfurt am Main (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):The European Central Bank said Thursday it was granting a further temporary relief to big banks to help them cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, easing requirements on the capital they are required to hold until mid-2021.

"The situation brought about by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has affected all euro area economies in an unprecedented and profound way," said the bank's governing council in a statement.

"This situation has resulted in an ongoing need for a high degree of monetary policy accommodation, which in turn requires the undeterred functioning of the bank-based transmission channel of monetary policy."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Euro All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

14 minutes ago

Poland Reveals Names of Smolensk Air Traffic Contr ..

22 minutes ago

Lukashenko's Aide Says Threat of Power Grab in Bel ..

22 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Sees EU Parliament's Reso ..

22 minutes ago

Suga Government's Approval Rating at 66% - Poll

32 minutes ago

EU's Borrell Meets With Iraqi Foreign Minister Hus ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.