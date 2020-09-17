ECB eases bank capital rules further in face of pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):The European Central Bank said Thursday it was granting a further temporary relief to big banks to help them cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, easing requirements on the capital they are required to hold until mid-2021.

"The situation brought about by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has affected all euro area economies in an unprecedented and profound way," said the bank's governing council in a statement.

"This situation has resulted in an ongoing need for a high degree of monetary policy accommodation, which in turn requires the undeterred functioning of the bank-based transmission channel of monetary policy."