UrduPoint.com

ECB Fines Goldman Sachs 6.6 Mn Euros For Reporting Breach

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 06:43 PM

ECB fines Goldman Sachs 6.6 mn euros for reporting breach

The European Central Bank (ECB) has fined US financial giant Goldman Sachs 6.63 million euros ($7.2 million) for misreporting its capital needs, it said on Monday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):The European Central Bank (ECB) has fined US financial giant Goldman Sachs 6.63 million euros ($7.2 million) for misreporting its capital needs, it said on Monday.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe was found to have "breached credit risk reporting rules" in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the ECB said in a statement.

"For eight consecutive quarters, the bank reported lower risk-weighted assets for credit risk than it should have done," it said.

In particular, Goldman Sachs "misclassified corporate exposures", the Frankfurt-based institution said.

"Deficiencies in internal controls prevented the bank from detecting this mistake in a timely manner," it added.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs said the bank recognised the "critical importance of our regulatory reporting obligations" and had "taken all necessary steps to fully remediate this legacy issue".

"We have closely cooperated with the ECB throughout and are pleased to have resolved matters fully," the spokesman said.

Capital ratios are key indicators of a bank's strength and ability to absorb losses in the event of market turmoil.

The ECB tightened its supervision of such ratios after the 2008 financial crisis.

It recently said the move had made the European banking sector stronger in the face of fears of contagion over inflation-related struggles facing many US banks.

The ECB classified Goldman Sachs' breach as "severe", the third of five possible levels.

The ECB, which supervises 115 of the eurozone's largest banks, has imposed some 20 sanctions on private institutions.

In July 2017, it fined the Italian bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza 8.7 million euros for missing requirements in quarterly and annual reports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Bank July 2017 2019 2020 Market Event All From Million

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Centre for ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Centre for Family Businesses under Dubai ..

15 minutes ago
 G7 Summit in Hiroshima Expected to Adopt 6 Documen ..

G7 Summit in Hiroshima Expected to Adopt 6 Documents - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine make AED 257mn cornerstone investme ..

Al Seer Marine make AED 257mn cornerstone investment into ADNOC Logistics &amp; ..

15 minutes ago
 60000 farmers in Balochistan to receive rice seed ..

60000 farmers in Balochistan to receive rice seed by May, 31: Secretary Umaid

9 minutes ago
 UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses a catalyst for ..

45 minutes ago
 MOEI UAE inaugurates 2023 edition of Seatrade Mari ..

MOEI UAE inaugurates 2023 edition of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.