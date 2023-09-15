ECB hikes rates again, maybe for last time

The European Central Bank hiked a key interest rate to a record high Thursday as it battles stubbornly high inflation but indicated that its historic hiking cycle may be at an end

Policymakers raised borrowing costs by another quarter point, taking the closely-watched deposit rate to 4.00 percent -- its highest level since the introduction of the euro in 1999.

It marked the 10th straight increase since the central bank launched the most aggressive hiking cycle in its history in July last year after energy and food costs surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The bank pushed ahead with another hike despite growing signs of a rapidly deteriorating economic outlook in the 20 countries that use the euro.

But, while the ECB reiterated inflation was still "expected to remain too high for too long", it also said borrowing costs had reached levels that would help bring price rises back to the two-percent target in a timely manner.

Speaking after the rate decision was announced, ECB president Christine Lagarde stressed that rates had now reached levels that would make a "substantial contribution" to taming fast-rising prices.

She held back from making a firm commitment to no more increases, insisting that officials "can't say" yet that rates had peaked and future decisions would depend on incoming data.