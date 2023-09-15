Open Menu

ECB Hikes Rates Again, Maybe For Last Time

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2023 | 05:49 PM

ECB hikes rates again, maybe for last time

The European Central Bank hiked a key interest rate to a record high Thursday as it battles stubbornly high inflation but indicated that its historic hiking cycle may be at an end

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ):The European Central Bank hiked a key interest rate to a record high Thursday as it battles stubbornly high inflation but indicated that its historic hiking cycle may be at an end.

Policymakers raised borrowing costs by another quarter point, taking the closely-watched deposit rate to 4.00 percent -- its highest level since the introduction of the euro in 1999.

It marked the 10th straight increase since the central bank launched the most aggressive hiking cycle in its history in July last year after energy and food costs surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The bank pushed ahead with another hike despite growing signs of a rapidly deteriorating economic outlook in the 20 countries that use the euro.

But, while the ECB reiterated inflation was still "expected to remain too high for too long", it also said borrowing costs had reached levels that would help bring price rises back to the two-percent target in a timely manner.

Speaking after the rate decision was announced, ECB president Christine Lagarde stressed that rates had now reached levels that would make a "substantial contribution" to taming fast-rising prices.

She held back from making a firm commitment to no more increases, insisting that officials "can't say" yet that rates had peaked and future decisions would depend on incoming data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Bank Price Euro May July From

Recent Stories

Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election dat ..

Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election date amid economic concerns

15 seconds ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative book celebrating its early yea ..

7 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights sol ..

IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights solutions to tackling resources a ..

7 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines fo ..

UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines for maritime violations

7 minutes ago
 FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Auth ..

FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Authority to expand education scop ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy meets officials, investors fro ..

Minister of Economy meets officials, investors from China, Hong Kong

22 minutes ago
Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shang ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

22 minutes ago
 SC rules to restore corruption case against pubic ..

SC rules to restore corruption case against pubic office holders

52 minutes ago
 Etisalat by e&amp; completes world’s first trial ..

Etisalat by e&amp; completes world’s first trial for large capacity transmissi ..

52 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early ..

MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early childhood development initiat ..

1 hour ago
 Public Prosecution urges public to exchange curren ..

Public Prosecution urges public to exchange currencies through licensed authorit ..

1 hour ago
 Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable ..

Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable hyperspectral imaging and ana ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business