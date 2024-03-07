Open Menu

ECB Keeps Rates On Hold With Inflation Still Sticky

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:17 PM

ECB keeps rates on hold with inflation still sticky

The European Central Bank froze interest rates again on Thursday as it held off from starting to cut borrowing costs amid concerns that sticky inflation is not easing as fast as hoped

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The European Central Bank froze interest rates again on Thursday as it held off from starting to cut borrowing costs amid concerns that sticky inflation is not easing as fast as hoped.

The Frankfurt-based institution's governing council held the benchmark deposit rate steady at a record four percent for a fourth straight meeting, as widely expected.

"Although most measures of underlying inflation have eased further, domestic price pressures remain high, in part owing to strong growth in wages," said the ECB in a statement.

The ECB embarked on a historic rate hiking cycle after the costs of everyday goods surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and amid pandemic-related supply chain woes.

Inflation, which peaked at over 10 percent in late 2022, has been steadily easing, hitting 2.6 percent in February, heading towards the ECB's two-percent target.

At the same time the outlook is bleak, with the eurozone narrowly dodging a technical recession in the second half of 2023, weighed down by a poor performance in its biggest economy, Germany.

On Thursday, the central bank released updated forecasts, with inflation expected to fall faster than previously thought and returning to two percent in 2025. It also predicted the 20-nation eurozone's economy would turn in weaker growth this year than previously thought.

Nevertheless, the ECB remains worried about completing the "last mile" to reach its inflation target, prompting it to keep rates at the same level they have been since October.

Announcing its latest decision, the bank reiterated that it was "determined to ensure that inflation returns to its two-percent medium-term target in a timely manner.

"Based on its current assessment, the governing council considers that the key ECB interest rates are at levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to this goal."

Thursday's monetary policy decision, and press conference later by president Christine Lagarde, is being closely watched for clues on when the ECB will start cutting borrowing costs, with most investors now betting on a first move in June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Poor Russia Bank Germany Same Price February June October National University From

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing ..

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..

1 hour ago
 Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

1 hour ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

1 hour ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

1 hour ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

1 hour ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

1 hour ago
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

1 hour ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

1 hour ago
 Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation bui ..

Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building

1 hour ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation proj ..

Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business