ECB leaves interest rates unchanged at final Draghi meeting

(@imziishan)

The ECB's governing council left interest rates unchanged Thursday, a spokesman said, after Mario Draghi chaired his last meeting as president

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The ECB's governing council left interest rates unchanged Thursday, a spokesman said, after Mario Draghi chaired his last meeting as president.

No changes were expected after the Frankfurt-based institution last month lowered its deposit facility rate by 10 basis points to -0.5 percent. The rate on its main refinancing operations remains at zero and on its marginal lending facility at 0.25 percent.