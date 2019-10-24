UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged At Final Draghi Meeting

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:32 PM

ECB leaves interest rates unchanged at final Draghi meeting

The ECB's governing council left interest rates unchanged Thursday, a spokesman said, after Mario Draghi chaired his last meeting as president

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The ECB's governing council left interest rates unchanged Thursday, a spokesman said, after Mario Draghi chaired his last meeting as president.

No changes were expected after the Frankfurt-based institution last month lowered its deposit facility rate by 10 basis points to -0.5 percent. The rate on its main refinancing operations remains at zero and on its marginal lending facility at 0.25 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per ..

29 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

31 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

32 seconds ago

Up-gradation of railway track to open more job opp ..

38 seconds ago

PM Khan extends sincere prayers for good health of ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan placed in Group C of the ICC U19 Cricket ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.