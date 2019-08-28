UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECB Lending Pace Picks Up As EU Economic Clouds Gather

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:53 PM

ECB lending pace picks up as EU economic clouds gather

Growth in lending to eurozone businesses and households accelerated in July, the ECB said Wednesday, ahead of a key central bank meeting expected to unleash new economic support measures

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):Growth in lending to eurozone businesses and households accelerated in July, the ECB said Wednesday, ahead of a key central bank meeting expected to unleash new economic support measures.

Loans to non-financial companies and European households rose by 3.6 percent in July compared with a year ago, after having already picked up by 3.5 percent in June.

A breakdown of the data showed that lending to households grew by 3.4 percent, while lending to financial companies excluding insurance companies and pension funds was up by 2.4 percent.

Growth in loans accorded to industrial and commercial companies meanwhile held steady at 3.9 percent on a 12-month basis -- the same rate as in June.

The strong lending is a sign that companies are struggling, said Stephanie Schoenwald of KfW Research.

"As far as the economy is concerned, robust lending growth is more of a warning signal than a bright spot," she said.

"To cushion the weak order situation and high inventories, companies are currently in need of additional financial resources, above all to bridge liquidity gaps.

" The ECB's key interest rates are already at historic lows.

But the bank's chief Mario Draghi signalled after a meeting in July that it could unleash a new round of easing measures and cut rates further to fight sluggish growth and shore up stubbornly low inflation.

Since that meeting, economic clouds have continued to darken, with the bloc's biggest economy Germany now projected to slide into recession in the third quarter.

Official data this month showed economic growth in the 19-country eurozone slowing to 0.2 percent in the second quarter of 2019, after expanding by 0.4 percent in the first.

The threat of a no-deal Brexit has also risen drastically since Boris Johnson took over as British prime minister.

In a move enraging anti-Brexit MPs, Johnson on Wednesday suspended parliament until two weeks before the UK is due to leave the EU, meaning that his opponents will have less time than expected to thwart his plans to quit the bloc at the end of October.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Bank Germany Same United Kingdom Brexit June July October 2019 All

Recent Stories

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Cricket Board welcomes Lahore High Court ..

24 seconds ago

Turkey, Belarus seek to boost bilateral ties

9 minutes ago

Unity stands success for Muslim Ummah: Mian Farruk ..

9 minutes ago

5,000 hotels locked, 10,000 staffers fired in IOK

9 minutes ago

KP Mineral Deptt contribute Rs 308 mln in provinci ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.