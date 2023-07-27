Open Menu

ECB Lifts Key Rate To Highest Since Early 2001 In Inflation Fight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ECB lifts key rate to highest since early 2001 in inflation fight

The European Central Bank on Thursday raised borrowing costs a quarter percentage point, taking a key rate to its highest level since early 2001 as its battle against surging inflation reached the one-year mark

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):The European Central Bank on Thursday raised borrowing costs a quarter percentage point, taking a key rate to its highest level since early 2001 as its battle against surging inflation reached the one-year mark.

The central bank's ninth straight increase took the closely-watched deposit rate to 3.75 percent -- a level last seen in May 2001 and equal to its previous record high.

Borrowing costs have risen at their fastest pace ever in the bank's year-long hiking cycle to fight inflation.

In all, key rates have risen by 4.25 percentage points since the ECB made its first move in July last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices for energy and food soaring.

Inflation was "still expected to remain too high for too long", the ECB said in a statement announcing its latest decision.

Consumer prices in the eurozone rose at 5.5-percent pace in June -- down from last year's double-digit peak but still well above the ECB's two-percent target.

The ECB decision came a day after the US Federal Reserve resumed its own hiking cycle with a quarter-point raise.

The US central bank signalled it could raise rates again if inflation proved stubborn, while there was growing uncertainty about the ECB's determination to hike further, with the eurozone economy looking increasingly weak.

Collectively, the 20 countries in the currency bloc fell into recession around the turn of the year, shrinking for two straight quarters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Bank May June July All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

CM chairs meeting of standing committee for financ ..

CM chairs meeting of standing committee for finance & development

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Aramco for $10 Bln Greenfield Ref ..

6 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary penalty on 6 banks for violati ..

6 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on ..

Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on sustainability

18 minutes ago
 LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s ..

LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s wife in teenage maid torture ..

32 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to reco ..

Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to record AED 12.3 billion

33 minutes ago
Election Commission summons meetings to expedite L ..

Election Commission summons meetings to expedite LG elections in Punjab, Islamab ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Bus ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Business Council to boost bilater ..

33 minutes ago
 US economy posts surprise 2.4% growth in second qu ..

US economy posts surprise 2.4% growth in second quarter

6 minutes ago
 Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bi ..

Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

33 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Coo ..

AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Cooperation to attract Chinese Au ..

33 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic’s net profit rises to AED 1.2 b ..

Emirates Islamic’s net profit rises to AED 1.2 billion for first half of 2023

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business