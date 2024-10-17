ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The European Central Bank cut interest rates again Thursday, upping the tempo at which it is lowering borrowing costs as inflation in the eurozone cools faster than expected and the economy loses steam.

The Frankfurt-based institution reduced rates by a quarter point, following a cut of the same size at its last meeting in September.

Thursday's move was the first time that the ECB has cut rates at two successive meetings since it started the process of lowering borrowing costs in response to declining inflation.

From its peak of four percent, the ECB has lowered rates three times since June, leaving its benchmark deposit facility at 3.25 percent following the latest cut.

The decision came after a late downwards revision to September's inflation data in the eurozone on Thursday.

Consumer prices in the bloc rose by 1.7 percent year on year in September, according to the EU's data agency Eurostat, 0.1 percentage points less than the initial estimate.

Before the change, September's reading was already the first time in three years that inflation in the eurozone had dipped below the ECB's two-percent target.

The ECB had not achieved "complete victory" over inflation but declining price pressures were a positive sign, President Christine Lagarde said at a press conference.

"Have we broken the neck of inflation? Not yet. Are we in the process of breaking that neck? Yes," Lagarde said.