ECB Official Urges Cautious Approach On Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Eurozone interest rate setters should proceed "gradually and cautiously" in loosening monetary policy as there are still challenges in tackling inflation despite recent progress, an ECB board member said Friday

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Eurozone interest rate setters should proceed "gradually and cautiously" in loosening monetary policy as there are still challenges in tackling inflation despite recent progress, an ECB board member said Friday.

After the European Central Bank's historic campaign of interest rate hikes, eurozone inflation has been slowly coming down to the ECB's two-percent target.

Official data published Friday showed consumer price increases in the 20 countries that use the euro eased to 2.2 percent in August, their lowest level in more than three years.

Speaking before the figures were released, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel welcomed signs consumer prices were cooling but cautioned that headline inflation "understates the challenges monetary policy is still facing".

In a speech in the Estonian capital Tallinn, she pointed in particular to "persistent price pressures in the services sector".

"Policy should proceed gradually and cautiously," she said.

"The pace of policy easing cannot be mechanical. It needs to rest on data and analysis."

The central bank currently expects inflation to fall back to its two-percent target at the end of 2025, she said.

Surging energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent eurozone inflation soaring in 2022, prompting the ECB to launch its tightening cycle. Inflation peaked at 10.6 percent in October that year.

The first cut after the hiking cycle came in June. The bank held off from a second cut in July but expectations are growing for a reduction next month.

