ECB pauses rates again as inflation eases

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The European Central Bank froze borrowing costs again on Thursday even as inflation eases, signalling it was too soon to start considering rate cuts.

The third consecutive pause since October leaves the ECB's benchmark deposit rate at a record high of four percent, following a historic run of hikes to tame prices that shot up after Russia's war in Ukraine.

The pause was widely expected but with inflation steadily slowing and the eurozone economy stuttering, investor attention has shifted to when the ECB might start cutting rates.

The ECB's governing council reiterated in its statement that it believed rates are at levels that "maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution" to returning inflation to the two-percent target.

Financial markets have been betting on rate reductions as early as April, but ECB president Christine Lagarde sought to douse those hopes last week when she said the first cut was "likely" only by the summer - and only if the latest economic data supported such a move.

The ECB is "in no rush yet" to change course and governors may not even have discussed cuts at this week's meeting, Deutsche Bank economists said in an analyst note.