ECB Policymaker Blames US Banking Crisis On Social Media

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Joachim Nagel, a German central banker who sits on the European Central Bank governing council, suggested Wednesday that social media had contributed to the recent run on US banks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Joachim Nagel, a German central banker who sits on the European Central Bank governing council, suggested Wednesday that social media had contributed to the recent run on US banks.

"The case of Silicon Valley Bank in the US showed that faster action is needed. There, comments on social media helped accelerate the run on the bank," Nagel told the RND publishing group.

The President of the Deutsche Bundesbank pointed to South Korea where a specialized task force monitors social media for messages that could amplify the bank run risk.

"We in Europe could consider it too," Nagel suggested.

The US banking system was rattled in spring by the rapid collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank, followed by the implosion of Credit Suisse in Switzerland. The spreading banking crisis reignited debates on banking policy in the European Union.

