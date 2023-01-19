UrduPoint.com

ECB President Says EU's Economy To Prove Wrong Recession Forecasts In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 06:28 PM

ECB President Says EU's Economy to Prove Wrong Recession Forecasts in 2023

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday that the European Union's economy in 2023 would not enter a recession as deep as expected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday that the European Union's economy in 2023 would not enter a recession as deep as expected.

"The news have become much more positive in the last few weeks and the rhetoric has moved from recession in Q3, Q4 and possibly plus to recession in Q4 and Q1 of 2023 to now this small contraction," Lagarde said at the WEF's Finding Europe's New Growth debate.

The European Central Bank president also said that 2023 is "not a brilliant year" but still a lot better than what the experts had feared.

The EU is currently facing a massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further deteriorated in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Europe Energy Crisis European Union Bank From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation call ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation calls on employers to register dom ..

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

18 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of Silver Jubi ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of Silver Jubilee batch at UoS

33 minutes ago
 ESA to Foster Space Commercialization But Committe ..

ESA to Foster Space Commercialization But Committed to Developing Technology - C ..

10 minutes ago
 Stocks slide on returning recession fears

Stocks slide on returning recession fears

4 minutes ago
 ADC directs officers to ensure facilities to labor ..

ADC directs officers to ensure facilities to labors

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.