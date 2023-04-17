ECB President Says Global Economy Fragmenting Into Competing Blocs

Global economy is transiting from globalization to fragmentation into competing blocs struggling for influence, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Global economy is transiting from globalization to fragmentation into competing blocs struggling for influence, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"We are witnessing a fragmentation of the global economy into competing blocs, with each bloc trying to pull as much of the rest of the world closer to its respective strategic interests and shared values," Lagarde said during her speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

The ECB chief added that the fragmentation of the global economy might "coalesce around two blocs" led by the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world.

These tendencies can have far-reaching consequences for central banks across the globe, leading to more instability and, at the same time, more multipolarity as global supply elasticity wanes and geopolitical tensions tend to increase, Lagarde stated.