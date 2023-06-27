ECB President Says Inflation Process in EU More Persistent

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the impact of factors that caused an increase in inflation in Europe has begun to weaken, leading to a decrease in consumer prices, noting, however, that the inflation process in the European Union is still stable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the impact of factors that caused an increase in inflation in Europe has begun to weaken, leading to a decrease in consumer prices, noting, however, that the inflation process in the European Union is still stable.

"Inflation in the euro area is too high and is set to remain so for too long. But the nature of the inflation challenge in the euro area is changing. We are seeing a decline in the inflation rate as the shocks that originally drove up inflation wane, and our monetary policy actions are transmitted to the economy. But the pass-through of those shocks is still ongoing, making the decline in inflation slower and the inflation process more persistent," Lagarde said at the ECB forum in Portugal.

Earlier in June, the ECB said that it cut the eurozone growth forecast for 2023 to 0.9% from 1% predicted in March and for 2024 to 1.5% from 1.6%. In addition, the bank revised its annual inflation projection for 2023 up to 5.4% from 5.3% expected in March. Consumer prices in 2024 are now expected to grow by 3% from the 2.9% predicted previously and by 2.2% in 2025.

EU countries have been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.