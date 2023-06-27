Open Menu

ECB President Says Inflation Process In EU More Persistent

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 07:47 PM

ECB President Says Inflation Process in EU More Persistent

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the impact of factors that caused an increase in inflation in Europe has begun to weaken, leading to a decrease in consumer prices, noting, however, that the inflation process in the European Union is still stable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the impact of factors that caused an increase in inflation in Europe has begun to weaken, leading to a decrease in consumer prices, noting, however, that the inflation process in the European Union is still stable.

"Inflation in the euro area is too high and is set to remain so for too long. But the nature of the inflation challenge in the euro area is changing. We are seeing a decline in the inflation rate as the shocks that originally drove up inflation wane, and our monetary policy actions are transmitted to the economy. But the pass-through of those shocks is still ongoing, making the decline in inflation slower and the inflation process more persistent," Lagarde said at the ECB forum in Portugal.

Earlier in June, the ECB said that it cut the eurozone growth forecast for 2023 to 0.9% from 1% predicted in March and for 2024 to 1.5% from 1.6%. In addition, the bank revised its annual inflation projection for 2023 up to 5.4% from 5.3% expected in March. Consumer prices in 2024 are now expected to grow by 3% from the 2.9% predicted previously and by 2.2% in 2025.

EU countries have been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Europe Energy Crisis European Union Bank Portugal Euro March June From

Recent Stories

MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineerin ..

MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineering Programmes

5 minutes ago
 Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Develop ..

Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Development of Relations With New Zea ..

16 minutes ago
 Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Co ..

Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Court Postponed to July 6 - Repo ..

16 minutes ago
 Stocks tread water as investors track China, Russi ..

Stocks tread water as investors track China, Russia news

5 minutes ago
 Estonia Creates Scheme to Use Russian Frozen Asset ..

Estonia Creates Scheme to Use Russian Frozen Assets to Restore Ukraine - Prime M ..

5 minutes ago
 &#039;Thaydah Athbah&#039; crowned winner of Al Wa ..

&#039;Thaydah Athbah&#039; crowned winner of Al Wathba Stallions Cup for Arabian ..

48 minutes ago
IMF agreement inevitable for Pakistan: Islamabad C ..

IMF agreement inevitable for Pakistan: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industr ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's development hinges on promotion, facili ..

Pakistan's development hinges on promotion, facilitation of SMEs: Murtaza Mehmoo ..

5 minutes ago
 UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture honours winn ..

UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture honours winners in Paris

2 hours ago
 Special arrangements in hospitals during Eidul Azh ..

Special arrangements in hospitals during Eidul Azha

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) reaffirms cr ..

Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) reaffirms credit rating of PMIC

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar High Court (PHC) restrains election proce ..

Peshawar High Court (PHC) restrains election process of chairman PCB

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business