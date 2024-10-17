Open Menu

ECB Set To Cut Rates Again As Inflation Cools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 06:54 PM

ECB set to cut rates again as inflation cools

European Central Bank policymakers meet on Thursday with fading price pressures and weaker economic activity in the eurozone nudging them towards making another cut to interest rates

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) European Central Bank policymakers meet on Thursday with fading price pressures and weaker economic activity in the eurozone nudging them towards making another cut to interest rates.

The 26 members of the governing council are gathering in Slovenia, as they make one of their regular tours away from the ECB's headquarters in Frankfurt.

ECB President Christine Lagarde arrived ahead of her colleagues, "checking on prices" at a market in the capital Ljubljana, she said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday.

What she heard from traders might well have reassured her -- recent data show that inflation in the eurozone has slowed considerably.

In Slovenia, the annual rate of consumer price rises was a mere 0.6 percent in September.

For the whole of the eurozone, the figure was 1.8 percent -- the first time it has been below the ECB's two-percent target in three years.

After cutting rates twice already this year, including at their last meeting in September, policymakers initially signalled a preference to wait until December to cut again.

But September's below-expectations reading has added to the sense that consumer prices are back under control after they soared in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Victory against inflation is in sight," French central bank governor and ECB rate-setter Francois Villeroy de Galhau said last week.

"A cut is very likely," he said of Thursday's meeting, adding that "it will not be the last".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Russia Social Media Bank Tours Frankfurt Ljubljana Reading Price Slovenia September December Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three reports of Interior Committee presented in S ..

Three reports of Interior Committee presented in Senate

3 seconds ago
 DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusio ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference

5 seconds ago
 Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding S ..

Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully

6 seconds ago
 AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL e ..

AAOU moot proposes measures for promotion of ODL education

8 seconds ago
 Price of gold surges

Price of gold surges

11 seconds ago
 Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam cente ..

Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'secu ..

Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': media

5 minutes ago
 Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad mat ..

Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail

8 minutes ago
 Price of gold surges

Price of gold surges

8 minutes ago
 Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justic ..

Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer

8 minutes ago
 Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: ..

Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told

8 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authorit ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business