ECB set to hold rates as inflation drifts downwards

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) For the first time in over a year, European Central Bank policymakers are expected to decide against raising interest rates again when they gather in Athens on Thursday.

Once red-hot, inflation, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, has started to ease, while the outlook for the economy has worsened.

Consumer prices in the 20-nation currency bloc rose at an annual rate of 4.3 percent in September, its lowest rate in almost two years.

The figure remains clearly above the ECB's two-percent target, but the pain of rising interest rates has been increasingly felt across the bloc.

The central bank, which holds one meeting outside its Frankfurt headquarters every year, looks set to follow in the footsteps of the US Federal Reserve and pause interest rate hikes for the time being.

All indications since the last meeting in September were that the ECB's current tightening cycle was "over", said Jack Allen-Reynolds of Capital Economics.