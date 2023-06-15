UrduPoint.com

ECB Slashes Eurozone Growth Forecasts To 0.9% In 2023, 1.5% In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:06 PM

The European Central Bank cuts its eurozone growth forecast for 2023 to 0.9% from 1% predicted in March and for 2024 to 1.5% from 1.6% citing continuing inflationary pressure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The European Central Bank cuts its eurozone growth forecast for 2023 to 0.9% from 1% predicted in March and for 2024 to 1.5% from 1.6% citing continuing inflationary pressure.

"(Eurosystem) staff have slightly lowered their economic growth projections for this year and next year. They now expect the economy to grow by 0.9% in 2023, 1.5% in 2024 and 1.6% in 2025," the ECB said.

The bank revised its annual inflation projection for 2023 up to 5.4% from 5.3% expected in March. Consumer prices in 2024 are now expected to grow by 3% from the 2.9% predicted previously and by 2.

2% in 2025, up from 2.1%.

"Inflation has been coming down but is projected to remain too high for too long," the bank said, adding it was determined to ensure that inflation would return to its 2% medium-term target "in a timely manner."

In an effort to bring down the eurozone's stubbornly high consumer prices, the ECB slashed the three key interest rates by 25 basis points. The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and on the marginal lending facility as well as the deposit facility will be increased to 4%, 4.25% and 3.5%, respectively, effective from June 21.

