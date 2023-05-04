ECB slows rate hikes, but says inflation still 'too high'

He European Central Bank delivered a smaller interest rate hike Thursday as higher borrowing costs begin to take their toll, but said the inflation outlook remained "too high for too long"

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):The European Central Bank delivered a smaller interest rate hike Thursday as higher borrowing costs begin to take their toll, but said the inflation outlook remained "too high for too long".

It was the seventh-straight increase in the ECB's unprecedented campaign of monetary tightening that began last year after costs of everyday goods began to soar.

The 26-member governing council however decided to downshift to a quarter percentage point increase, down from half percentage point increases at its three previous meetings.

While consumer price rises remain stubbornly above the central bank's two-percent target, closely-watched core inflation -- excluding volatile energy and food costs -- may be easing, while the impact of hikes is starting to be felt.

The ECB omitted any commitment to future hikes from its statement but said it would continue to take a "data-dependent approach", and is not thought to be at the end of its hiking cycle yet.

"The inflation outlook continues to be too high for too long," it said.

"Future decisions will ensure that the policy rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to the two-percent medium-term target and will be kept at those levels for as long as necessary." The increase brings the ECB's deposit rate to 3.25 percent, its highest level since 2008.

The move came a day after the US Federal Reserve made its 10th straight increase, raising borrowing costs by a quarter point, and hinting it could pause on additional hikes.

But US stocks ended lower after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out interest rate cuts in 2023.