ECB Tipped To Pause One Last Time Before June Rate Cut
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Buoyed by falling inflation, the European Central Bank is expected to keep borrowing costs on hold one last time Thursday while laying the ground for a first interest rate cut in June
Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Buoyed by falling inflation, the European Central Bank is expected to keep borrowing costs on hold one last time Thursday while laying the ground for a first interest rate cut in June.
The Frankfurt-based institution has left its key rates unchanged since October 2023, following an unprecedented streak of hikes to tame red-hot inflation.
ECB president Christine Lagarde said after last month's meeting that governing council members were not "sufficiently confident" yet on inflation to consider loosening the reins.
The case for rate reductions has strengthened since then, with eurozone inflation slowing more than expected in March to 2.4 percent -- bringing the ECB's two-percent goal within reach.
A change of course as early as this week seems highly unlikely however, after ECB officials repeatedly said they were awaiting data that won't be available until their meeting on June 6.
"We will know a bit more by April and a lot more by June," Lagarde reiterated in late March, referring in particular to data on eurozone wage growth.
In June, the ECB will also have its own updated forecasts on inflation and economic growth.
Thursday's ECB meeting therefore "looks like the prelude to yet another turning point for monetary policy in the eurozone: final stop before the cut", said ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski.
Recent Stories
33 constables promoted
CPO orders to beef up Chinese security
PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says Siddiqui
Police finalize Eid security plan
DIG Hyderabad directs SSPs to ensure security, traffic regulation for Eid
Members of global animal welfare organisation calls on senior minister
District administration cracks down unlawful mini petrol pumps, imposes fines
Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatizatio ..
KATI commends surge in LSM Production
Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Comme ..
Promotion of education stressed for country’s development
JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr
More Stories From Business
-
Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatization4 minutes ago
-
KATI commends surge in LSM Production4 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: SBP27 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge at start of busy week; gold extends record streak1 hour ago
-
163rd BoD meeting of PIEDMC held2 hours ago
-
Ant Group launches partnership on International Consumer Friendly Zones Program in China2 hours ago
-
Workers' remittances record $3 bn inflow in March 241 hour ago
-
EV transition targets elusive sans optimized funding stream, stakeholder collaboration: Experts1 hour ago
-
LCCI concerns over unauthorized visits to markets for checking documents4 hours ago
-
Stocks climb at start of busy week; gold extends record streak1 hour ago
-
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of 69,619 points1 hour ago