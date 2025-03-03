ECB To Cut Rates Again As Debate Heats Up On Pause
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 06:56 PM
Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates again this week in a bid to boost the floundering eurozone economy, even as debate heats up about when to hit pause.
It will mark the central bank's sixth reduction since June last year, with its focus having shifted from tackling inflation to relieving pressure on the 20 nations that use the euro.
With "growth stuttering", a quarter-point cut at Thursday's meeting "is a near certainty", HSBC bank analysts said.
A reduction by a quarter percentage point would bring the bank's benchmark deposit rate to 2.
50 percent.
The rate reached a record of four percent in late 2023 after the ECB launched an unprecedented hiking cycle to tame energy and food costs that surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But investors will be keeping an eye out for signals from ECB President Christine Lagarde that a pause might be on the horizon, after some officials said it was time to start discussing the matter.
Markets have indicated they expect the ECB to bring the deposit rate steadily down to two percent by the end of the year to support a eurozone economy that has showed increasing signs of weakness.
