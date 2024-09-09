Open Menu

ECB To Deliver Fresh Rate Cut As Inflation Cools

The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates again this week as inflation drifts back down towards its two-percent target, but policymakers will likely stay tight-lipped on future moves

The ECB began raising rates sharply in mid-2022 to throttle surging consumer prices but has begun to ease the pressure as inflation rates have fallen.

The Frankfurt-based central bank, which sets monetary policy for the 20 countries that use the euro, made its first cut in June, reducing the key deposit rate to 3.75 percent from a record high of four percent.

After taking a breather at its July meeting, the ECB's governing council is expected to make another quarter-point cut on Thursday, providing further relief for households and businesses.

It will only be the ECB's second rate reduction since 2019.

"A cut is fully priced in by the market and there seems to be a broad consensus among (governing council) members," analysts at bank HSBC said in a note.

Policymakers' confidence in moving ahead with cuts has been bolstered by signs that inflation, which has been bumpy over the past year, is now on a more sustained downward trajectory.

Eurozone inflation fell to its lowest level in more than three years in August, according to official data.

Consumer price rises slowed to 2.2 percent compared to the same month last year, down from 2.6 percent in July, leaving the figure just a whisker off the ECB's target.

Inflation rates had peaked at 10.6 percent in October 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and post-pandemic supply chain woes sent food and energy costs soaring.

