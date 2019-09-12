UrduPoint.com
ECB To Restart Huge Stimulus Programme From Nov 1

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):European Central Bank governors agreed Thursday to begin purchasing up to 20 billion euros ($22 billion) worth of public and private debt monthly from November 1, a spokeswoman said, with the quantitative easing programme to run "as long as necessary".

The economy-boosting move is expected to "end shortly before (theECB) starts raising the key ECB interest rates".

