ECB to restart huge stimulus programme from Nov 1

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):European Central Bank governors agreed Thursday to begin purchasing up to 20 billion euros ($22 billion) worth of public and private debt monthly from November 1, a spokeswoman said, with the quantitative easing programme to run "as long as necessary".

The economy-boosting move is expected to "end shortly before (theECB) starts raising the key ECB interest rates".