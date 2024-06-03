ECB To Start Rate Cuts But Sticky Inflation Clouds Path Ahead
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 06:35 PM
The European Central Bank is expected to begin cutting eurozone interest rates from historic highs this week, but sticky inflation means the move is unlikely to kickstart a rapid easing cycle
Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The European Central Bank is expected to begin cutting eurozone interest rates from historic highs this week, but sticky inflation means the move is unlikely to kickstart a rapid easing cycle.
Policymakers are poised to reduce eurozone borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point on Thursday, taking the key deposit rate to 3.75 percent from its current record level.
ECB officials have widely flagged the coming cut and brushed off concerns about a divergence from the US Federal Reserve, where a robust economy has pushed back expectations of when rate reductions will start.
"The ECB's own communication over the last two months has made it almost impossible not to cut" on Thursday, said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.
The Frankfurt-based institution launched an unprecedented hiking cycle in mid-2022 as energy and food costs surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and amid pandemic-related supply chain woes.
After 10 consecutive increases, it has kept rates on hold since October, but steadily slowing inflation means a cut is now on the horizon, which would alleviate pressure on the beleaguered eurozone.
Recent Stories
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30
NIM course participants visit PRA
Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..
World Athletics launches new biennial championship
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister meets with the representatives from Korean Companies working in Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
PSX witnessed bearish trend, losses 303 points55 minutes ago
-
Bilateral cochlear implanted55 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to implement mechanism TAD1 hour ago
-
Stock markets firm on renewed US rate cut hopes; gas price jumps31 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister appreciate ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's for supporting digitalization in FB ..25 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Microsoft to invest $3.2 bn in AI in Sweden3 hours ago
-
KPRA surpasses annual target for the fiscal year 2023-243 hours ago
-
McKinsey team meets Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection4 hours ago