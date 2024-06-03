Open Menu

ECB To Start Rate Cuts But Sticky Inflation Clouds Path Ahead

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 06:35 PM

The European Central Bank is expected to begin cutting eurozone interest rates from historic highs this week, but sticky inflation means the move is unlikely to kickstart a rapid easing cycle

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The European Central Bank is expected to begin cutting eurozone interest rates from historic highs this week, but sticky inflation means the move is unlikely to kickstart a rapid easing cycle.

Policymakers are poised to reduce eurozone borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point on Thursday, taking the key deposit rate to 3.75 percent from its current record level.

ECB officials have widely flagged the coming cut and brushed off concerns about a divergence from the US Federal Reserve, where a robust economy has pushed back expectations of when rate reductions will start.

"The ECB's own communication over the last two months has made it almost impossible not to cut" on Thursday, said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

The Frankfurt-based institution launched an unprecedented hiking cycle in mid-2022 as energy and food costs surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and amid pandemic-related supply chain woes.

After 10 consecutive increases, it has kept rates on hold since October, but steadily slowing inflation means a cut is now on the horizon, which would alleviate pressure on the beleaguered eurozone.

