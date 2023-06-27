Open Menu

ECB's Enria Pushes EU Banks To Speed Up Exit From Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 07:50 PM

ECB's Enria Pushes EU Banks to Speed Up Exit From Russia

Andrea Enria, the chair of the European Central Bank's supervisory board, wrote a letter to members of the European Parliament, urging their national lenders to exit Russia faster, US media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Andrea Enria, the chair of the European Central Bank's supervisory board, wrote a letter to members of the European Parliament, urging their national lenders to exit Russia faster, US media reported Tuesday.

"I have repeatedly and publicly expressed concerns about the disappointingly slow progress made by banks in reducing risks stemming from ongoing operations in the Russian market," Enria wrote in a letter seen by Bloomberg news agency.

Enria said the banks should "speed up their downsizing and exit strategies by adopting clear roadmaps" and regularly report to their management bodies and to ECB Banking Supervision on the execution of these plans.

Banks overseen by the ECB reduced their presence in Russia by 37% in 2022, Enria estimated. He said the European Union's bank was evaluating whether "further supervisory actions" were warranted for individual banks.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, Hungary's OTP Group and Italy's UniCredit are some of the EU-based banks that have retained their Russia business.

Raiffeisen's CEO Johann Strobl said it would take until October to spin off the highly profitable business, which saw profits more than triple in the first quarter of 2023 to 301 million euros ($331 million).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Parliament European Union Bank Progress Italy Hungary October Market Media From Million

Recent Stories

US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN ..

US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN-Backed Tribunal on Russia - S ..

11 minutes ago
 Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on ..

Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on Terror in Call With Palestinia ..

15 minutes ago
 AGP submits details of 102 arrested accused in SC

AGP submits details of 102 arrested accused in SC

11 minutes ago
 Four persons injured in clash between two groups

Four persons injured in clash between two groups

12 minutes ago
 Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

12 minutes ago
 District and session judge ordered to release pris ..

District and session judge ordered to release prisoners involved in minor crimes ..

12 minutes ago
Ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy Launches US Senate Bid in ..

Ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy Launches US Senate Bid in 2024 Election Key to Chamber's ..

12 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) trainin ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) training course concludes

12 minutes ago
 MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineerin ..

MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineering Programmes

23 minutes ago
 Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Develop ..

Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Development of Relations With New Zea ..

35 minutes ago
 Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Co ..

Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Court Postponed to July 6 - Repo ..

35 minutes ago
 Stocks tread water as investors track China, Russi ..

Stocks tread water as investors track China, Russia news

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business