Andrea Enria, the chair of the European Central Bank's supervisory board, wrote a letter to members of the European Parliament, urging their national lenders to exit Russia faster, US media reported Tuesday

"I have repeatedly and publicly expressed concerns about the disappointingly slow progress made by banks in reducing risks stemming from ongoing operations in the Russian market," Enria wrote in a letter seen by Bloomberg news agency.

Enria said the banks should "speed up their downsizing and exit strategies by adopting clear roadmaps" and regularly report to their management bodies and to ECB Banking Supervision on the execution of these plans.

Banks overseen by the ECB reduced their presence in Russia by 37% in 2022, Enria estimated. He said the European Union's bank was evaluating whether "further supervisory actions" were warranted for individual banks.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, Hungary's OTP Group and Italy's UniCredit are some of the EU-based banks that have retained their Russia business.

Raiffeisen's CEO Johann Strobl said it would take until October to spin off the highly profitable business, which saw profits more than triple in the first quarter of 2023 to 301 million euros ($331 million).