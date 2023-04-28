UrduPoint.com

ECC Allows Formation Of Committee For Roosevelt Hotel Re-opening

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ECC allows formation of committee for Roosevelt Hotel re-opening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved the recommendations of the Ministry of Aviation to form a committee to negotiate with the New York City government and the Roosevelt Hotel Union for the re-opening of the hotel.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the ECC meeting, a Finance Ministry press release said.

Ministry of Aviation submitted a summary of challenges and re-opening of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, and informed that PIA Investment Limited (PIA-IL) management has got an opportunity offered by the New York City government to utilize the Hotel ( 1,025 rooms) over a period of three years for migrant business at the rate of US$ 200 per room per day.

After a detailed discussion, the ECC approved the formation of a four-member negotiating committee led by the Secretary Aviation Division to negotiate with the New York City Government and the Hotel Union.

The ECC also allowed PIA-IL/ RHC to utilize the funds of $ 1.145 million from the available balance as bridge financing to commence the re-opening work at the Hotel.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presented a summary of the increase in maximum retail prices of drugs based on the recommendations of the Policy board of DRAP in the wake of the devaluation of the Pak Rupee and inflation.

To ensure continuous availability of drugs in the market, the ECC allowed as a one-time dispensation, allowed manufacturers and importers to increase their existing MRPs of essential drugs equal to a 70% increase in CPI ( with a cap of 14% ) and MRPs of all other drugs and lower priced drugs an increase up to 70% in CPI (with a cap of 20%) on the basis of average CPI for current year i-e 1st July 2022 to 01st April 2023 with condition that it should be considered as an annual increase for the financial year 2023-24 and no increase under this category will be granted in next financial year.

The ECC further advised the Policy Board to review the situation after three months i-e in July 2023 and make its recommendations to the federal government regarding a price decrease if the Pak rupee appreciates its value.

The ECC considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of National food Security and Research regarding the fixation of wheat procurement targets for the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan for Wheat Crop 2022-23 along with Cash Credit Limit.

According to the summary, Sindh government assigned a procurement target of 1.400 MMT with a procurement price of Rs. 4000/40 Kg whereas the Punjab government assigned a procurement target of 3.500 MMT with a procurement price of Rs. 3900/40 Kg.

In addition, the Balochistan government assigned a procurement target of 0.100 MMT with a procurement price of Rs. 3900/40 Kg.

The ECC considered and approved Rs. 35 million additional funds as a Technical Supplementary Grant in favor of the Ministry of Interior for the establishment of Passport Processing Centers (PPCs) at the Tehsil level in 30 administrative units throughout the country and the creation of 30 posts of MRP Operational officers in Department of Immigration and Passports, subject to the approval of the Austerity Committee.

The ECC also approved Rs. 450 million in favor of the Ministry of Interior as a Technical Supplementary Grant to meet the operational requirements of ICT Police regarding its liabilities and training of recruits.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Federal Secretaries, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Police Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Drugs Ishaq Dar Hotel Price New York Khurram Dastgir Khan April July Market All From Government Cabinet Wheat PIA Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.