UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECC Allows Import Of 0.3 Million Tonnes Of Wheat

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:17 PM

ECC allows import of 0.3 million tonnes of wheat

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) Monday decided to allow import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to decrease its price and meet the domestic requirement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) Monday decided to allow import of 300,000 tonnes of wheat to decrease its price and meet the domestic requirement.

The ECC meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, also withdrew the regulatory duty allowing the private sector to import the commodity to the extent of the approved quantity.

The ECC decided that the wheat to be imported under its decision would be allowed in the country until March 31, 2020 to ensure that the local wheat to be available from the start of April was picked up at the right price from the market.

It also issued instructions for the immediate release of stocks held by the PASSCO (Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation) and the provincial departments.

Besides the import of wheat, the ECC approved a proposal by the Ministry of Industries and Production to reduce the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) on gas consumed by the fertilizer manufacturers from Rs 405 to Rs 5 per bag so that this benefit could be passed on to the farmers.

It also allowed the raising of Rs 200 billion on the request of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) from the Islamic banks as fresh facility through the Power Holding Limited by way of issuance of Pakistan Energy Sukuk-II against assets of the DISCOs (distribution companies) / GENCOs (generation companies) as collateral through open competitive bidding to procure financing in a fair and transparent manner. The amount will be utilized for the purpose of funding the repayment liabilities of the DISCOs.

The committee approved the proposed mechanism by the Ministry of Finance for the grant of sovereign guarantees.

Under the mechanism, all the requests for government guarantees are to be accompanied by a request for the guarantee by the governing body of PSE's (public sector entities). Further, every request must be reviewed and endorsed by the administrative ministry / department concerned of the relevant entity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Import Price March April Stocks Gas 2020 Market All From Government Cabinet Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

26 minutes ago

PM Khan to meet President Trump on sidelines of WE ..

43 minutes ago

Six-month food stock available in calamity-hit Nee ..

13 minutes ago

Education must for uplifting society: Vice Chancel ..

13 minutes ago

Freight train hit rickshaw, no casualty occurred i ..

13 minutes ago

Moody's downgrades Hong Kong, blames government pr ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.