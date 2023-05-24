ECC allows SNGPL based fertilizer plants to operate till August 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Based fertilizer plants to operate beyond May 31 to August 31 on indigenous gas with no subsidy.

The ECC met with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in a chair, adding that SNGPL-based fertilizer plants include Fatima Fertilizer (Sheikhupura) and Agritech, said a press release on Wednesday.

Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary of Urea Fertilizer requirements for the year 2023 and briefed on the urea fertilizer situation in the country.

Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination submitted a summary on the participation of Sindh's Mangroves projects in voluntary carbon markets and presented that Sindh Forest Department is implementing two Indus Delta Mangrove projects viz Delta Blue Carbon-I(DBC-I) and Delta Blue Carbon-II (DBC-II) to generate carbon credits and trade with international entities on Voluntary Carbon Market(VCM).

The ECC after discussion approved the proposal of the Ministry that the DBC-I and DBC-II projects as these were initiated prior to the commitment made under NDCs in 2021 and these projects are expected to generate around US$ 200 to 220 million till 2043 with additional benefits of creating green jobs.

The ECC also considered a summary of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on payment mechanisms and agreements with M/s Uch Power (Pvt) Limited.

ECC approved the proposals of the Ministry for a Novation Agreement, Master Agreement, and PPA amendment that would result in savings of Rs. 33 billion over a period of seven years.

The ECC also approved the following technical supplementary grants/ supplementary grants including Rs 2.

5 million in favour of Ministry of Climate Change and Environment Coordination to meet its expenditures.

The ECC approved Rs. 263.988 million in favour of the office of Controller General of Accounts (CGA) for the implementation of online billing solutions in Federal and Provincial Accountant Generals whereas Rs 497.261 million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of development scheme titled "Construction of Railway underpass Gojra, district Toba Tek Singh".

Rs 420 million in favour of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to meet its budgetary shortfall for Information Services abroad while Rs 10,746.216 million in favour of the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) to procure vaccines and syringes for un-interrupted supply to the provinces.

Rs 20 billion in favour of Cabinet Division for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP), Rs 25 million in favour of the President Secretariat for ERE expenditures, Rs 208 million in favour of the Intelligence Bureau to meet its Employee Related Expenses, and Rs 4000 million in favour of Ministry of Defence to meet its expenditures.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.