ECC allows supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Wednesday allowed supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer plants to meet urea requirement in the country for Kharif 2023.

The meeting of the cabinet committee was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, finance ministry tweeted.

"The ECC meeting, chaired by Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, allowed supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer plants to meet urea fertilizer requirement in the country for Kharif 2023."