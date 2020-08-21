UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECC Allows TCP To Import Of 200,000 Tonnes Of Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:57 PM

ECC allows TCP to import of 200,000 tonnes of wheat

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Friday allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to place an order for the import of 200,000 tonnes of wheat in the public sector following the import of 500,000 tonnes of wheat by the private sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ):Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Friday allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to place an order for the import of 200,000 tonnes of wheat in the public sector following the import of 500,000 tonnes of wheat by the private sector in the country.

The ECC, meeting of which was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, gave the TCP go-ahead for the import for PASSCO after the Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Omar Hamid Khan told the ECC that 500,000 tonnes of wheat was also being imported by the private sector.

The first shipment was already scheduled to reach the country's port on August 26, 2020, he informed.

It was observed that the arrival of 700,000 tonnes of wheat in the next couple of months would help defuse price volatility, overcome shortage and discourage hoarding of this essential commodity in the country.

The ECC further tasked the Secretary National Food Security and Research along with Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar to consult with the provincial governments whether they would like to purchase any amount of wheat at the rates offered to TCP by global suppliers since the global wheat prices generally remain on the lower side in the months of July and August.

The government has already allowed the TCP to import 1.5 million tonnes of wheat through a transparent open international bidding process, to meet the identified demand of 0.70 million tonnes of wheat by Punjab, 0.30 million tonnes of wheat by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 0.5 million tonnes required to replenish the strategic reserves of PASSCO.

The wheat would be imported in a staggered manner to fetch the best price as well as to save carrying cost and meet the shortage as and when required.

It was noted that wheat stocks to the tune of 26.05 million tonnes, including 25.

457 million tonnes from fresh wheat produce and 0.602 million tonnes from the carry forward stocks, were currently available in the country, reflecting a shortfall of 1.411 million tonnes.

The availability of wheat stocks in the public sector was reported at 6.32 million tonnes compared to 7.55 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year.

The ECC also took up a proposal for the import of sugar through the private importers in view of fast depleting stocks of sugar which currently stood at 1.2 million tonnes but were likely to exhaust by early November 2020.

The committee decided to reduce the levy of sales tax and other duties on the import of sugar by the private importers to keep the landed cost at the lowest possible level to allow a fair and affordable price to the consumers.

The ECC also took up the issue of waiver of demurrage charges on Afghan Transit Trade cargo stranded at Karachi ports in view of the matter being a force majeure and the past three instances similar waivers, and asked the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to take up the issue with the port authorities and terminal operators for its amicable resolution.

On a proposal by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the ECC took up the issue of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) expired agreement with Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) and gave principled approval for resumption of LPG/NGL and production from the JJVL plant under proposed conditions subject to their endorsement from the Office of Attorney General.

Rational behind the decision was to reduce the import of LPG when domestic production was possible.

The ECC also discussed and approved a proposal by the Finance Division for fixation of dividend on SBP shares and allowed the bank to provide dividend at the rate of 10% on the face value of SBP shares in the Bank's annual accounts for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution LPG Shortage Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Punjab Bank Price Jamshoro June July August November Stocks 2020 National University From Government Cabinet Agreement Wheat Best Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

13 minutes ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

14 minutes ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

14 minutes ago

Mali Opposition Leader Sent Letters to Family for ..

14 minutes ago

Ebola cases climb to 100 in latest DR Congo outbre ..

14 minutes ago

Mexico's COVID-19 Epidemic Underrepresented Due to ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.