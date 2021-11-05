ECC approve US$ 190 million to NDMA for procurement of vaccine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday has approved technical Supplementary grants worth of US$ 190 million to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for procurement of vaccines including transportation and handling charges.

The EEC also has approved the technical Supplementary grants of Rs330 million for the Power Division and Interior Division as recommended by the Technical Advisory Committee, said a press release issued by Economic Affairs Division here.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs,Omar Ayub Khan chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in Islamabad.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Privatization Mian Muhammad Soomro, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The ECC has approved Rs.300 million in favour of the Interior Division for establishment of Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL) and Rs.30 million in favour of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for execution of development schemes of Sindh Province under PSDP.

Earlier, Advisor Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the ECC.

The meeting of TAC was attended by Federal Minister Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister Mian Muhammad Soomro, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers.

The TAC discussed 15 summaries and presented its recommendations to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for their consideration.

While the ECC considered and recommended the summary presented by the Ministry of Industries and Production regarding late payment surcharge of operations of fertilizer plants at SNGPL network between September, 2018 to November, 2019 with a direction to seek prior approval from the board of SNGPL.

The Ministry of National Food and Security presented a summary before the Committee to reshuffle the chairmanship of the Committee constituted for accepting/scrapping the tenders floated by TCP to import wheat and sugar.

The ECC recommended that Adviser to the PM on Finance and Revenue may head the aforesaid committee for taking operational decisions related to tenders for import of wheat and sugar floated by the TCP.

The ECC also recommended the summary tabled by the Petroleum Division regarding extension of gas network/rehabilitation of network in oil and gas producing districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The summary outlined details regarding phase-II of the project that will reduce gas losses in the gas producing districts of KP in collaboration with the Provincial Government. The first phase of the project was completed during last financial year.

On another summary moved by the Power Division regarding decision of the authority in matter of fuel charges adjustment for the months of November, 2019 to June, 2020 for XWDISCOS along with notification thereof.

The ECC, after due deliberation, recommended that the Federal Government may issue guidelines to NEPRA and also require it to reconsider its decision dated 07 August, 2020 to allow recovery of pending FCA as prior year adjustment in rebasing decision which are under process at NEPRA.

Ministry of Commerce presented a Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25 to enhance growth in exports in Pakistan.

The STPF 2020-25 aims to enhance export competitiveness of Pakistan through a framework of interventions having an impact across the value chains.

On a whole, the STPF aims to enhance the ability of Pakistani enterprises' capacity to produce, distribute and sell products and services as or more efficiently than is done by the competitors.

The ECC recommended the STPF, in principle, as a guiding framework with a direction that budgetary allocation and other related details will be dealt separately.

The ECC also considered and recommended the summary tabled by the M/o NFS&R recommending that keeping in view the sufficient public current stock position of wheat flour, demand and supply situation, international wheat prices and local releases to flour mills, there is no need of further import of wheat at this point of time, even through G2G arrangements.

On the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee, ECC also cancelled the floating of fresh tender to import wheat on the occasion.

The ECC also recommended a summary by M/o NFS&R regarding permission for export of wheat flour to Afghanistan under World Food Programme strategy in wake of the recent crisis.