ECC approves $142 million for Roosevelt hotel, Rs.4.7 billion for K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Wednesday approved $142 million for meeting the financial requirements of hotel Roosevelt.

The cabinet committee also approved quarterly adjustment of K-Electric tariff amounting Rs4.7 billion, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry adding that the amount would be released from the approved budget of 2020-21.