ECC Approves 200,00 Mt Wheat For USC From PASSCO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:06 PM

ECC approves 200,00 Mt wheat for USC from PASSCO

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Monday approved supply of 200,000 metric tons of wheat for Utility Stores Corporation (USC) from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) reserves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Monday approved supply of 200,000 metric tons of wheat for Utility Stores Corporation (USC) from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) reserves.

The total package of wheat supply to USC would cost Rs.8.690 billion, said a statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

It said that the wheat would be released in tranches and the first tranche would consist of 50,000 metric tons.

