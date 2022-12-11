ECC approves agenda items related to Reko Diq Project

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Sunday approved two agenda items relating toReko Diq Project.

Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the ECC and approved two important agenda items related to Reko Diq Project thus paving the way for the early start of the Reko Diq project, Ministry of Finance Tweeted.