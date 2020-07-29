ECC approves bimonthly change in POL prices

(@fidahassanain)

Economic Coordination Committee headed by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh approved change in POL prices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved a proposal to change prices of petroleum products every 15 days, the reports said here on Wednesday.

Chairing the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh took the decision.

The sources said that the meeting reviewed the procedure for fixing prices of petroleum products and the meeting also considered the prices of petroleum products for het coming month.

The decision for POL prices would be enforced from August 15 after the Federal cabinet’s approval. The sources said that the committee also allowed import of 300,000 metric tones of sugar, pointing out that the commodity would be imported through TCP.