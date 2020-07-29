UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECC Approves Bimonthly Change In POL Prices

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:51 PM

ECC approves bimonthly change in POL prices

Economic Coordination Committee headed by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh approved change in POL prices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved a proposal to change prices of petroleum products every 15 days, the reports said here on Wednesday.

Chairing the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh took the decision.

The sources said that the meeting reviewed the procedure for fixing prices of petroleum products and the meeting also considered the prices of petroleum products for het coming month.

The decision for POL prices would be enforced from August 15 after the Federal cabinet’s approval. The sources said that the committee also allowed import of 300,000 metric tones of sugar, pointing out that the commodity would be imported through TCP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import August From Pakistan Oilfields Limited Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks fans to see “milk canals” in K ..

1 minute ago

NAB Chairman approves filing of new references aga ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against complacency on COVI ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.40 a barrel T ..

42 minutes ago

UAE space programmes boost Asia’s lead in 4th In ..

42 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo protects white Bengal tiger

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.