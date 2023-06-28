Open Menu

ECC Approves Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ECC approves Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved "Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023" for petroleum products, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar tweeted here on Wednesday.

He said, it was another commitment of the government fulfilled with the people of Pakistan that was made through the budget speech for the fiscal year 2023-24 on June 9 in the National Assembly.

He said, the details would be shared by State Minister for Petroleum through a presser.

"ECC approved "Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023" for petroleum products. Another Govt's commitment was fulfilled with the people of Pakistan made in the budget for FY2023-24 on June 9 in the National Assembly. State Minister for Petroleum will share details through a presser," the minister tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Budget Ishaq Dar June Government Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

2 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

2 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

3 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

3 hours ago
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

3 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business