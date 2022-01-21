UrduPoint.com

ECC Approves Export Of Selected Commodities To Afghanistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2022 | 04:48 PM

ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afghanistan

The Committee allowed removal of 45 percent Regulatory Duty on the import of Chilghoza from Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2022) The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved export of selected commodities to Afghanistan against Pakistan Currency, considering the food crisis and prevailing situation in war-torn country.

The approval was granted at an online meeting of the committee today (Friday), virtually chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

The Committee allowed removal of 45 percent Regulatory Duty on the import of Chilghoza from Afghanistan.

This reduction tariff on this item will encourage the legal import of unprocessed Chilghoza for processing in the country for export and will also create jobs in the far flung areas of border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and economically backward areas of Balochistan.

The ECC approved engaging the services of third party to carry out the Monitoring and Evaluation functions of the Kamyab Pakistan Program.

It also gave approval as a goodwill gesture on the government level, payment of 11.6 million Dollars compensation to the affected Chinese nationals of Dasu Hydropower Project incident.

The Ministry of Industries and Production presented a summary on the Urea fertilizer requirement for remaining Rabi Season 2021-22 and allowed the operations of SNGPL based plants for further two months at gas rate of 839 rupees MMBTU for the mentioned period.

The Committee also approved various technical supplementary grants.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Shaukat Tarin China Border Gas From Government Cabinet Million SNGPL Jobs

Recent Stories

Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by ..

Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by PHP

1 minute ago
 Punjab talent hunt programme competitions schedule ..

Punjab talent hunt programme competitions schedule

1 minute ago
 Wang Hao elected governor of China's Zhejiang

Wang Hao elected governor of China's Zhejiang

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka to play five T20 matches in Australia

Sri Lanka to play five T20 matches in Australia

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each o ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each other on Oct 23

37 minutes ago
 England to host Ivory Coast as part of World Cup b ..

England to host Ivory Coast as part of World Cup build-up

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.