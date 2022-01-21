ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afghanistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Committee allowed removal of 45 percent Regulatory Duty on the import of Chilghoza from Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2022) The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved export of selected commodities to Afghanistan against Pakistan Currency, considering the food crisis and prevailing situation in war-torn country.

The approval was granted at an online meeting of the committee today (Friday), virtually chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

This reduction tariff on this item will encourage the legal import of unprocessed Chilghoza for processing in the country for export and will also create jobs in the far flung areas of border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and economically backward areas of Balochistan.

The ECC approved engaging the services of third party to carry out the Monitoring and Evaluation functions of the Kamyab Pakistan Program.

It also gave approval as a goodwill gesture on the government level, payment of 11.6 million Dollars compensation to the affected Chinese nationals of Dasu Hydropower Project incident.

The Ministry of Industries and Production presented a summary on the Urea fertilizer requirement for remaining Rabi Season 2021-22 and allowed the operations of SNGPL based plants for further two months at gas rate of 839 rupees MMBTU for the mentioned period.

The Committee also approved various technical supplementary grants.