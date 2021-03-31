UrduPoint.com
ECC Approves Formation Of National Export Development Board: Razak Dawood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) had approved the formation of a National Export Development board (NEDB).

The Board will be chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and will also include ministers, exporters, investors and the business community, the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

He said the NEDB became the main forum to discuss the strategy, incentives and removal of business hurdles.

To keep the momentum of our value-added exports, ECC in its meeting held today approved import of Cotton and Cotton Yarn from India, including land route, he said.

The adviser said this would now be placed before the Cabinet for approval, after which it would be notified

