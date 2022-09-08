UrduPoint.com

ECC Approves Funds For Relief, Rescue Operations In Flood-affected Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ECC approves funds for relief, rescue operations in flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Thursday approved Rs540 million for Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for supply of essential commodities in flood-affected areas.

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, the ECC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail.

The committee also allowed to supply PASSCO's wheat among all recipients @ 50% local and 50% imported. However, USC will be provided wheat @ 75% local and 25% imported.

ECC approved Rs3 billion to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to meet expenditure on rescue, relief and rehabilitation of calamity stricken population across Pakistan.

It approved funding requirement of Rs1009 million for running cost/salary of the staff of three Pakistani hospitals in Afghanistan.

The committee allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to initiate the process for import of 300,000 MT of Urea on government to government basis for Rabi season 2022-23.

