UrduPoint.com

ECC Approves Hajj Policy 2023 With Foreign Exchange Cover Of $90 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 08:02 PM

ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with foreign exchange cover of $90 mln

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Monday approved Hajj Policy and agreed to provide foreign exchange cover of US$90 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet here on Monday approved Hajj Policy and agreed to provide foreign exchange cover of US$90 million.

The summary to this effect was presented by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony before the cabinet committee, the meeting of which was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

As per policy Hajj quota allocated to Pakistan for the year 2023 is 179,210, which would be distributed between the government and private hajj schemes at a ratio of 50:50, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Out of the government and private hajj schemes, a quota of 50% each would be reserved for sponsorship scheme, it said adding for the year 2023, tentative hajj package for Northern region is PKR 1,175,000/- and for the South Region is PKR 1,165,000/-.

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs 12 billion in favour of Planning Commission for conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census and Rs. 3,244 million in favour of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety for National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP).

The ECC deferred a summary presented by Ministry of National food Security & Research on Urea Fertilizer requirement for the year 2023 with direction to incorporate the recommendations of committee framed by ECC on gas distribution plan headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The ECC also deferred another summary submitted by Ministry of Industries and Production on Solar Panel & Allied Equipment Manufacturing Policy-2023 with direction to review and revise the proposed policy considering inputs from all stakeholders.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud; Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar; Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Mufti Abdul Shakoor; Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, MNA/Ex-PM, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi; SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa; SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Exchange Ishaq Dar Pakistani Rupee Khurram Dastgir Khan Gas Commerce Mufti All From Government Cabinet Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of M ..

DC assures cooperation in addressing problems of Molvi G hospital

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks o ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness d ..

4 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, German minister discuss ..

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls ..

Supreme Court orders to hand over recovered girls to their mother

4 minutes ago
 Students donate blood in Multan

Students donate blood in Multan

17 minutes ago
 Those infected in 1st Covid wave were 40% less lik ..

Those infected in 1st Covid wave were 40% less likely to get Omicron

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.