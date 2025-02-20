Open Menu

ECC Approves Income Tax Exemptions For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:53 PM

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved income tax exemptions for the International Cricket Council (ICC) in connection with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved income tax exemptions for the International Cricket Council (ICC) in connection with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The deliberated on the summary of Revenue Division, these exemptions align with international best practices for hosting global sports events, said a release issued here.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet met today under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division, Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum,Musadik Masood Malik; Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chairman FBR, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and senior officers from concerned ministries and divisions.

Under the standardized hosting rights agreement between ICC and Pakistan, no taxes or deductions will be applied to ICC revenues, its subsidiaries, associates, officials, and non-resident delegates. However, Pakistani residents, including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will remain subject to income tax on their earnings from the tournament. There will be no exemptions from Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED).

The tax exemption is not expected to result in a revenue loss, as it was a prerequisite for securing the tournament’s hosting rights.

The committee deliberated on important economic matters and approved key decisions.

The committee also discussed the summary of Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding lifting of the ban on the commercial export of sheep and goats to Kuwait, but deferred the agenda for further clarification and due diligence.

A Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs. 6.859 billion was approved in favor of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for development expenditures in the current financial year (2024-25).

Based on the summary of Petroleum Division, the ECC also approved the extension of the LNG Framework Agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and SOCAR Trading for another three years. Initially signed in 2023, the agreement allows PLL to procure one LNG cargo per month when required, without any financial obligations or take-or-pay commitments.

The extension aligns with Pakistan’s strategy for flexible LNG procurement based on seasonal demand, ensuring cost-effective energy solutions.

